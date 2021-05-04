Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $339.04. 289,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,709. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

