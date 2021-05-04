Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $109.55

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.55, but opened at $105.56. Natera shares last traded at $105.97, with a volume of 3,180 shares traded.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

