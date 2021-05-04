Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $81.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76.

