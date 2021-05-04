Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $81.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.