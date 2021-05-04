Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 41,840 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

