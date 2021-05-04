Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

