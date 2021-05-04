-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

CELC stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,578. The firm has a market cap of $332.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

