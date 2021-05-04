Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $129.90. 23,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,556. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

