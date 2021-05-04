Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

