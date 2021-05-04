Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 5,087 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

