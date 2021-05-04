JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Tesla by 486.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.50. 246,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $643.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.