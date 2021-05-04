Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 12.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

