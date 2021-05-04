JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 222,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

