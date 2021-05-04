Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,575.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

