Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

