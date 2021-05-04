3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.200-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79 billion-$34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.40 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.49. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

