New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,938,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,085. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

