New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,384 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,823. The stock has a market cap of $598.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

