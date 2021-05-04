Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

