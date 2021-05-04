Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $544,000.

XM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

