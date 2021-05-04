ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 252,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.