CMC Financial Group Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CMC Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 0.7% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

