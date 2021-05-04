Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

