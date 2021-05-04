Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $119.52 million for the quarter.

DVCR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

