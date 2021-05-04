EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

