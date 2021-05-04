GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,132. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Several research firms recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

