AppFolio (APPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,033. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,832 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

