DAGCO Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

VBK traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $278.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

