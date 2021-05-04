iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 0.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,981,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

