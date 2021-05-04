Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 3,063 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average is $210.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.