Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.57. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,612.78, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

