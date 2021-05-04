iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,238,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,709,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. 57,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

