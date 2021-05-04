Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 6.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.