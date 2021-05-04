Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

