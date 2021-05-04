Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

