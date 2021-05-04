Blockstack (STX) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00081393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.