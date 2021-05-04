Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

