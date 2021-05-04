J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

