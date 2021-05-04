Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

