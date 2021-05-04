JustInvest LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

