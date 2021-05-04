Newfound Research LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

