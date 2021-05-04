Newfound Research LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 124,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

