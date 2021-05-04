Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.65. 14,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.89. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.30 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

