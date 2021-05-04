CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

