Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,954. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

