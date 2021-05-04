Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,522. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

