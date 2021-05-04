Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.400-12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

LII traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.21. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.04. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

