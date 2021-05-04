The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.91% of The Toro worth $100,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.