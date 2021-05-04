Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

