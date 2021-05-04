Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

