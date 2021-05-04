US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,340 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

